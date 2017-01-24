Attempted Armed Robbery at Mark’s Pharmacy

This past Saturday Jackson Sheriff’s deputies and the Sylva Police Department responded to Mark’s Pharmacy in regards to an attempted armed robbery that had just taken place and were able to apprehend Delmica Baerga of Sylva. She entered Mark’s Pharmacy and threatened an employee of the Pharmacy by threatening to use a handgun in order to obtain prescription pills for which she did not have a valid prescription for. The employee responded very calmly and was able to step away and call 911 during which time another employee of the Pharmacy kept the suspect occupied. Baerga has been charged with Attempted Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon. She was given a $75,000 secure bond.

Facebook Twitter Google+ E-mail