Macon County Schools Announce Snow Make-Up Days

At Monday night’s meeting of the Macon County Board of Education, Superintendent Dr. Chris Baldwin announced the make-up schedules for the instructional days missed because of this month’s recent inclement weather.

Franklin area schools will make up the two days they missed on February 20th and March 10th.

Macon Early College will make up the two days missed on March 3rd and May 30th.

Nantahala School will make up the one day missed on May 5th.