Macon County Schools Announce Snow Make-Up Days
At Monday night’s meeting of the Macon County Board of Education, Superintendent Dr. Chris Baldwin announced the make-up schedules for the instructional days missed because of this month’s recent inclement weather.
- Franklin area schools will make up the two days they missed on February 20th and March 10th.
- Macon Early College will make up the two days missed on March 3rd and May 30th.
- Nantahala School will make up the one day missed on May 5th.