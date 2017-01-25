Robert C. Carpenter Community Building Closed for Renovations

For the next few months, the Robert C. Carpenter Building will be closed while the county makes repairs and upgrades to the recreation facility. The entire building will be undergoing a major renovation with plans to go room to room in the community building to upgrade the building from top to bottom.

According to Macon County Parks & Recreation Director, Seth Adams, the facility will be closed for the next two to three months to make the renovations to the building. If necessary, the recreation building will stay closed longer if needed to complete the renovation. The county decided it would be safer for the community to close the entire facility during the renovation process.

The building will undergo a complete facelift including improvements outside and in every room inside. General project renovations will include a new roof and sidewalks. Permanent benches for patrons waiting will be installed at the front entrance.

The renovations will include updating the building to be ADA complaint with the current standards and regulations including new handicapped parking spaces and access aisle. New push button handicapped door operators at the main building entrance and at the entrance to the multipurpose room will be installed to make the building more user friendly.

Room specific improvements will include new flooring, new lighting and interior paint. New cabinets and countertops will be installed in the rooms in the multipurpose and craft rooms. The restrooms will be completely demolished and renovated with new fixtures, flooring, equipment and furnishings.

The gymnasium will undergo a complete renovation with a new wood floor, basketball goals, lighting, curtain court divider and crash mates behind the basketball goals.

Taking advantage of a 2011 law which exempts the owner of a property from being required to use a general contractor, the county will personally superintend and manage all aspects of the construction project. The owner-contractor provision in the North Carolina General Statues allows agencies that own property to serve as the general contractor during the renovation project. The exemption will save taxpayers a considerable amount of money on the project.

The county has contracted with Tom Ritter of Ritter Architecture for the architectural and engineering services for the renovation. The renovations will be completed using a variety of subcontractors with Roland acting as the general contractor overseeing the project. Roland will oversee the project with help from a team which includes Ritter and Adams, as well as Planning and Permitting Director Jack Morgan. The county’s maintenance department will also be utilized to handle a lot of the demolition work.

Although a final price has not been determined for the project, the county has committed to the complete renovation of the building using funds from the county’s fund balance. The county will have a better estimate of the overall cost of the project once they receive final bids for the project.

