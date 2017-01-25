WCU’s Finish Line Program Offers a Second Chance

Western Carolina University recently began offering a program called Finish Line to get folks who started college either at Western or another institution and for whatever reason didn’t complete their bachelor’s degree to get back into the class room and complete their degree.

We spoke with Alicia Cameron the finish line program coordinator about this exciting new program.

“Finish Line started around two years ago with a grant that WCU was given specifically for this population of students. It’s something that officially started about a year and a half ago. We have had increasing enrollment since we started and changed the requirements a little bit which has sort of widened the pool that can qualify for Finish Line. Students now only have to be out of school for one year in order to be eligible.”

She goes on to tell us that to be eligible for the Program.

“Students must have a 2.0 cumulative GPA and out of school anywhere for at least one year and we are looking for students who have accumulated around 90 or more credit hours towards a bachelor’s degree.”

Director of Academic Advising at Western Travis Bullock tell us the benefits to a student.

“The customized degree plan that the adviser can walk through with those students with 90 or more hours the adviser can fine the shortest pathway to degree completion. Or if life happened to those students some years ago and their major interested have changed or career goals have changed we can look at fitting them into a major that lines up more with their current career aspirations or needs.”

For students who think they may have waited too long to go back Cameron says.

“There’s definitely no age limit. I believe our first Finish Line graduate was a student first at WCU in the 1970’s and had never graduated and he was able to complete his degree and walk across the stage a year ago this past December.”

For more information log on to finish-line.wcu.edu.