January is National School Board Appreciation Month and at the January meeting of the Macon County Board of Education, Superintendent Dr. Chris Baldwin recognized the current school board members for their continued service to the students of Macon County.

Most board members have been serving for several years on the school board. Chairman Jim Breedlove was first sworn in 2008 and has served for 8 years; Tommy Cabe, the longest serving board member with 14 years, has been serving since 2002; Melissa Evans was sworn in 2012 and has served for four years; Fred Goldsmith, the newest member on the board, has served since 2014 with two years of service and Stephanie McCall, who was sworn in to finish the term of Freda Bennett in 2009 and again in 2010, has served for seven years.

