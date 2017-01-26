Small Business Loans Tougher to Obtain Studies Show

Many of the more than 800-thousand small businesses in North Carolina count on capital from bank loans to grow. But a new report released Tuesday by the Woodstock Institute finds the number of bank loans issued to small businesses is on the decline. Specifically, small-business loans in Chicago and Los Angeles were studied, but Michelle Sternthal with the Main Street Alliance, a network of small business coalitions, says it’s indicative of a national trend.

“Small businesses are really struggling to access capital. Bank loans are necessary for community development businesses without adequate access to capital fail to grow, can’t hire workers, cannot invest in expanding the business. And so, we see this as a massive problem.”

According to data reported under the Community Reinvestment Act, small-business lending dropped drastically during the Great Recession, and has increased slowly since then. The number of loans in 2014 was down nearly 60-percent from its peak in 2007.