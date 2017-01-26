WCU Baseball’s Bryson Bowman is a Preseason All-American

Western Carolina redshirt senior outfielder Bryson Bowman received his second preseason All-America selection on Wednesday as he was tabbed fourth team All-America by the staff of College Sports Madness Bowman received third team preseason honors from Collegiate Baseball back in late December.

He is one of two players from the Southern Conference to receive the preseason honor. Coming off a season where he drafted in the 33rd round by the New York Yankees in the First-Year Player draft, Bowman returns for his senior season. Bowman made 61 starts among his 62 games played, batting .326 with 74 hits including 19 home runs.

Western Carolina is slated to officially open organized team practice on Friday, Jan. 27. WCU will hold its 2017 “Celebration of Catamount Baseball” on Saturday, Feb. 4 in the Grand Room of the Hinds University Center on-campus in Cullowhee.

They open the 2017 season Feb. 17-19 with a tournament at Coastal Carolina, playing two games at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Park in Myrtle Beach, S.C. WCU opens its home slate at Childress Field / Hennon Stadium on Feb. 24-26 against Marshall.

