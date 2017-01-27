Jackson County Schools and WCU Partner to Form “The Catamount School”

At Tuesdays meeting of the Jackson County School Board it was announced that Western Carolina University and the Jackson County Public School system will join together and form of a lab school to help students in grades six through eight transition into high school through the “whole school, whole community, whole child” approach.

It will be called “the Catamount School” and located on the campus of Smoky Mountain High School. The initial plan is to have 25 students from each grade 6 thru 8. It is scheduled to begin in August 2017.

WCU is one of eight University of North Carolina system institutions identified as candidates to establish and operate laboratory schools and must be located in public school districts where at least 25 percent of schools have been classified as low-performing, based on student achievement data. Jackson and McDowell Counties are the only two districts in the WCU service area that qualified under the state regulations. Funding for the Lab School will be covered by WCU and the schools principle and teachers will be employees of WCU. All Jackson County students in grades six, seven and eight will be eligible to enroll in the Catamount School.

