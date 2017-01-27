Some Macon County School Teachers Receiving a Bonus

At the January meeting of the Macon County Board of Education, Superintendent Dr. Chris Baldwin announced that several high-performing teachers in the school district will be receiving one-time merit based bonuses. Several of Macon County’s third grade, Advanced Placement (AP) and Career Technical Education (CTE) teachers meet the achievement and employment requirements to receive these bonuses.

From money budgeted by the North Carolina General Assembly in a $10 million pilot program, third grade reading teachers whose students achieved the most growth in test scores across the state were awarded bonuses. According to Baldwin, five of Macon County’s third grade teachers qualified to receive the 25 percent bonus with each teacher receiving a $2,832 bonus. These five teachers were in the top 25 percent of third grade teachers in Macon County. To be eligible to receive the bonuses, the teachers must be currently teaching third grade.

In addition, 16 of Macon County’s 19 third grade teachers ranked in the top 25 percent in the entire state. All of Macon County’s third grade teachers met expected student academic growth for the school year receiving an additional bonus of $3,532.

Other Macon County teachers also received merit based bonuses based on student test performance as well as meeting employment requirements. Qualified AP and CTE teachers also received bonuses from the state. AP teachers received $50 for every student scoring above a level III on the AP exam while CTE teachers received $400 for every student earning a certification upon completing the coursework. In Macon County, eight AP teachers and one CTE teacher meet the requirements to qualify for the bonuses.

Bonuses awarded to teachers were not only based on achievement but also on meeting the employment requirement of continuing to teach in the same grade level or subject area. To receive the bonuses, third grade teachers were required to still be teaching third grade while AP and CTE teachers were required to teach the same course. This requirement eliminated some of the teachers in the county whose classrooms meet the growth achievement requirement but did not meet the employment requirement from receiving the bonuses.

Not fulfilling this requirement was often not the choice of the teacher. Some third grade teachers moved to first grade disqualifying them from receiving the state bonuses even though their classes met the growth requirement. At Franklin High School, an AP class may not be offered because there is not enough interest to offer the class or the classes are only offered biennially because FHS is a small high school eliminating teachers who earned the bonuses academically from receiving the bonuses.

At the recent meeting of the school board, school officials unanimously voted to fund bonuses out of local funds to those teachers whose students meet the achievement requirement but did not meet the employment requirement. The total amount of the local funds to be used on the bonuses has not been determined, because the administration is still verifying which teachers will be eligible to receive the bonuses.

According to Baldwin, up to three third grade teachers and one to four AP and CTE teachers may meet the requirements to receive the local bonuses. The cost estimated to award theses bonuses will be between $3,532 and $14,000.

