Closings and Delays for Monday January 30th
Here are the latest Closing and Cancellations for Monday Jan. 30th:
- Jackson County Schools: ALL DISTRICTS – CLOSED/OPTIONAL TEACHER WORKDAY
- Macon County Schools: FRANKLIN AREA – 2 Hour Delay
- Swain County Schools: CLOSED/OPTIONAL TEACHER WORKDAY
- Cherokee Central Schools: CLOSED
- Nantahala School: 2 Hour Delay
- Highlands School: CLOSED
- Great Beginnings Lutheran Pre-School: 2 Hour Delay
- Southwestern Community College: All Campus’ – 2 Hour Delay; Except Public Safety Training Facility
- Victory Christian School: CLOSED