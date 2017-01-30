Closings and Delays for Monday January 30th

Here are the latest Closing and Cancellations for Monday Jan. 30th:

Jackson County Schools: ALL DISTRICTS – CLOSED/OPTIONAL TEACHER WORKDAY

Macon County Schools: FRANKLIN AREA – 2 Hour Delay

Swain County Schools: CLOSED/OPTIONAL TEACHER WORKDAY

Cherokee Central Schools: CLOSED

Nantahala School: 2 Hour Delay

Highlands School: CLOSED

Great Beginnings Lutheran Pre-School: 2 Hour Delay

Southwestern Community College: All Campus’ – 2 Hour Delay; Except Public Safety Training Facility

Victory Christian School: CLOSED