Franklin High Names Varsity Baseball Head Coach

Friday Franklin High School named Tim Hawkins its Varsity Head Baseball coach taking over for Ryan Raby who resigned earlier this month. Hawkins is no stranger to Panther athletics as he has served as an assistant football coach for many years and has been an assistant with the baseball program. Tim Hawkins has previous Varsity head Coaching experience as he lead the Smoky Mountain program more than a decade ago. Hawkins takes over immediately as practice for NCHSAA member schools begins February 13th.

Facebook Twitter Google+ E-mail