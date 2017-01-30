Macon County Seeking Input with Fire Protection

Macon County is conducting a study of the ﬁre protection system in the county with the intent of developing a strategic plan to ensure the future success of the system and identify any potential challenges. Emergency Services Director Warren Cabe would like public input for this study and has created a short electronic survey. You can log on to Macon Counties webpage at maconnc.org or you can fill out a paper survey at the Macon County Emergency Services office located at 104 East Main Street in Franklin.

The survey information will be collected until 5 PM on February 17, 2017. The information obtained will be combined with input provided by local fire departments to create a comprehensive study of the fire system to be presented to the Macon County Board of Commissioners in late spring or early summer.