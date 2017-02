Last Friday Brodie Hamilton, who was taken into custody by Macon Sheriff’s deputies in December 2015 was sentenced in court to a minimum of 56 years in prison.

Hamilton was found in the Culasaja community of Macon County at a home where law enforcement found him hiding underneath a bed.

He was then charged with multiple felonies including possession of a firearm by convicted felon, trafficking in methamphetamine and conspiracy to traffic meth.