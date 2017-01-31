Prayers Against Drugs Event Set for Friday

In the past month a number of Drug Overdose deaths in Macon County have prompted a group of concerned citizens to try to make a stand against drug use, especially with the younger population. Carol Anne a teacher at East Franklin Elementary and Michelle Rogers have organized an event this Friday in downtown Franklin at courthouse square called “Prayers Against Drugs”.

Michelle Rogers explains why they are holding this event, “Law Enforcement has been battling this by themselves for quite a while. We believe this could be a good beginning, a start of many events and actions to be taken by our community to stop this and help them fight this war on drugs. If the community as a whole doesn’t come together, it’s just not a battle that we’re going to be able to win.”

She goes on to tell that this hopefully will just be the start of many events to take a stand, “The number one thing we need to do is start out in prayer. Then we can get together and start planning things. When the community gets together and we start talking to one another, we can set up some plans for some action.”

They are inviting anyone who would like to unite with them, “Anybody that wants to come is welcome. This is about our community as a whole. Even if this isn’t effecting you directly, it’s effecting the community.”

“Prayers Against Drugs” is this Friday February 3rd at the Courthouse Square in Franklin beginning at 6pm.