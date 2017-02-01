Macon Public Health Discusses Fees

For the last year, the Macon County Health Department has been offering primary care services targeted for the uninsured or underinsured. While there is a tremendous need for these services in the community, the services have been underutilized by citizens.

After evaluating the first year of primary care services, the health department found that cost was the main reason citizens were not using the clinic. Although patients came to the health department seeking primary care services ultimately, they did not use the services, with cost cited most frequently as the reason.

Of the 96 people enrolled in the primary care clinic, only four were self-pay patients with the other 92 percent having insurance, either Medicaid or private insurance. According to Jim Bruckner, Director Macon County Public Health, the program saw very few self-pay patients because of the cost of the program.

“We are not reaching the population we originally intended to reach with the program, which were those who were self-pay patients,” said Bruckner.

At the recent meeting of the Macon County Board of Health, board members voted to reduce the sliding fee scale reducing the amount patients will have to pay for services. The board voted to lower the sliding fee scale to an 80 to 40 percent discount.

The board’s decision will lower the fee scale for primary care to 100 percent patient pay for those at 250 percent federal poverty level, 80 percent for those between 200 to 249 percent, 60 percent for those between 150-199 percent and 40 percent between 100-149 percent. To qualify to participate in the primary care program, citizens must meet income and family size guidelines. In addition, citizens must provide two proofs of income.

For those who are 250 percent under the federal poverty level and have no insurance, health care services are provided at the Highlands and Franklin Community Care Clinics. However, many patients with chronic problems such as diabetes who are attending these clinics need a primary care doctor.

“We have people in both the Highlands and Franklin clinics who need a primary care doctor and are disconnected,” said Bruckner. “There is a tremendous need for some of those folks to get connected with someone who can help them manage their chronic problems.”

“We can’t take them all on, it would be a black hole for the county to do that, but we do have the capacity in our current budget to take on 150 active patients without impacting the other services in the health department,” he added. “We’re just not quite there yet. We’re not trying to compete with private providers, those residents with insurance need to go see them; we are just trying to reach those citizens who are underinsured or do not have insurance.”

After six months of offering primary care with the reduced fees, the health department will reevaluate the program to determine if the reduction is helping to better service the under insured or non-insured citizens of the county.