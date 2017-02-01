Tuesday Night’s Local Basketball Scores

Tuesday Night, conference action continued on the hardwood around the area.

Franklin was on the road to take on the East Henderson Eagles. The Franklin Girls came out on top, 56-38, while the Boys lost, 60-57.

Smoky Mountain took on Brevard, and was able to get the clean sweep. The Smoky Boys were victorious, 66-44, and the Girls won 48-38.

For Swain County, the results were split, as the Boys were able to take out Andrews, 88-59 while the Girls fell, 62-45.

Cherokee also had mixed results, as the Girls continued rolling with a 66-19 victory over Rosman, but the Boys stumbled, 104-64.