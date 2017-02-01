Western Has Record Enrollment for Spring

Records continue to fall at Western Carolina University, where spring semester enrollment total has topped the 10,000-student mark for the first time in university history.

Preliminary census data compiled by the Office of Institutional Planning and Effectiveness indicate that enrollment for the 2017 spring semester stands at 10,099. That figure represents a 4.4 percent increase over last spring’s enrollment of 9,673, said Tim Metz, assistant vice chancellor for institutional planning and effectiveness.

The spring enrollment surge comes after WCU set a fall enrollment record in September, with 10,805 students on the books, a 4.5 percent jump in the total student population over the previous fall’s tally. The fall enrollment increase was driven, at least in part, by a significant spike in the size of the incoming freshman class, which was composed of 1,913 freshmen. That topped the old mark of 1,859 students set in 1972 during an enrollment boom near the end of the Vietnam War era.

With the spring semester in full swing, WCU is already looking toward the 2017 fall semester and next year’s freshman class. The university will hold two Open House events in the coming months on Saturday, Feb. 25, and Saturday, March 25.

Preregistration for Open House and more information are available by going to openhouse.wcu.edu or by calling the Office of Undergraduate Admission at 828-227-7317 or toll-free 877-928-4968.