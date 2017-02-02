Master Gardner Class Coming Soon

The Macon County Cooperative Extension is still taking applications for this year’s Master Gardener Class.

Alan Durden, who is with the extension says that the course takes place throughout the early spring.

Durden says that volunteering is a very important part of the process of being a Master Gardener, “When you complete the course and complete your volunteer hours, you will be named as a Master Gardener, and you’ll be eligible to join the Master Gardener’s Association, and all the activities that they do. The volunteer aspect is a part that is most important to the program. It helps extension train volunteers to help us fulfill the educational needs of the community.”

Master Gardeners will mainly be in charge of keeping up and helping to design a garden at the environmental resource center. “Mainly, we are at the Macon County Environmental Resource Center, which is a learning horticulture garden. The Master Gardeners take care of that, they develop, design, and maintain. We’re open out there on Tuesday and Friday mornings, where folk can come out and ask any horticulture questions that they might have.”

The start date for the course is tentatively set to start on February 17, for an application to the Master Gardener Program, you can call 349-2046.