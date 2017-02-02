WCU Finishes Signing Day with 21 Commits

Western Carolina sixth-year head coach Mark Speir today announced the signing of 17 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent (NLI) that join the four mid-year enrollees to play football for the Catamounts beginning in the fall of 2017, bringing the class total to 21 as a part of National Signing Day.

WCU’s four mid-year additions include a pair of mid-semester junior transfers and two freshmen early enrollees. The total incoming class of 21 represents the largest for Speir and Western Carolina since inking 24 back in 2013.

“I want to first congratulate our coaching staff for their outstanding efforts and their relentless pursuit of what I consider to be the best recruiting class in my six years in Cullowhee,” Speir said on Wednesday in referencing National Signing Day. “This staff has not only assembled a great group of football players, but we’ve acquired a great group of families and student-athletes for Western Carolina University. This group has excelled in high school not only as athletes, but also as students. I can’t wait to have the opportunity to coach this group for the next four years.”

Speir added, “The recruiting process is a culmination of the work of a lot of professors, athletic department members, and support staff across our campus. On behalf of our entire coaching staff, we’d like to say ‘thank you’ to the entire Catamount campus for helping us compile this ‘365tough’ recruiting class for 2017.”

Looking at the class as a whole, WCU’s 21 incoming student-athletes are scattered between eight Southern states and Ohio. Seven are from Georgia, followed by six from North Carolina, two from South Carolina and one each from Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Tennessee, and Virginia. The 21 signees are essentially divided right down the middle – 10 apiece – between the offense and defensive sides of the football with one specialist.

Overall, WCU signed seven linemen with four on offense and three along the defensive front, seven skill players including three wide receivers and two quarterbacks on offense and two defensive backs, as well as six combo players including five linebackers on defense and a tight end. Collectively, the 21 student-athletes have a combined cumulative grade point average of 3.369.

A combined eight of Western Carolina’s incoming players garnered ratings from either 247Sports.com, Scout.com, or Rivals.com – or a combination. All told, WCU had one, three-star and seven, two-star recruits according to the recruiting websites.

As per NCAA rules and regulations, WCU’s National Signing Day list only includes those student-athletes who have signed an official National Letter of Intent (NLI).

“We really addressed the needs of our defensive front seven, as well as in the trenches along our offensive line with this class. We are very excited about adding a pair of proven winners at the quarterback position which will make the quarterback competition more competitive than ever. I feel like the future of Catamount football is in great hands.”

Western Carolina football and the Catamount Club will host a special National Signing Day reception on Saturday, Feb. 11 to provide an overview of this year’s incoming class. Speir and his coaching staff will present the members of the 2017 incoming class with video highlights of each signee. The event, which will be hosted in the Ramsey Center Auxiliary Gym, is scheduled for an 11:00 am social followed by the program at Noon – and precedes a Catamount men’s basketball game vs. UNCG slated for 2:00 pm.

WCU’s National Signing Day (NSD) reception is open to Catamount Club members at the Top Cat level and above with the social catered by Ingle’s The Chef’s Kitchen. The Catamount Club asks that all eligible members planning to attend the NSD reception RSVP by 5:00 pm on Wednesday, Feb. 8 by Email at catamountclub@wcu.edu or by phone at (828) 227-2056. Space is limited.