County Unemployment Numbers Released

The North Carolina Department of Commerce has released the county unemployment numbers for the month of December.

In Macon County, the unemployment rate stood at 5.1% in December, compared to 5.0% for November. When compared to December of 2015, the rate has dropped by .4%, when it stood at 5.5%.

For Jackson County, the rate of unemployment for December was also at 5.1%, which shows a .5% jump when compared to the 4.6% rate for November. Over the year, however, the unemployment rate in Jackson County has shown a significant drop, falling by .6% when compared to the 5.7% rate in December of 2015.

Swain County also saw a month to month raise. December of 2016 showed the unemployment rate at 5.5%, compared to the 5.0% rate for November. The news is much better than in December of 2015, when Swain County was showing an unemployment rate of 8.1%.