Sheriff’s Office Makes Drug Bust

From the Macon County Sheriff’s Office: “8 people were arrested on drug related charges following an investigation and execution of a search warrant at a home on Mark Dowdle Road.

Traffic stops were conducted by narcotic officers Thursday after observing a vehicle leaving the residence known to law enforcement as a “Drug House”.

During the traffic stop by narcotic officers and following the execution of search warrant at the home by SWAT a large amount of Heroin and cash was seized along with Marijuana, methamphetamine, firearms, and scales.

Bonds for the suspects range from $25,000 to $200,000.”