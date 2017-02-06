Chamber Banquet Honors Several

Last week the Franklin Chamber of Commerce held their annual end of the year chamber banquet and award ceremony at Tartan Hall. After the banquet, which was prepared by Chef Connie Grubermann of Oak Hill Country Inn with assistance from the culinary arts students from the Lyndon B. Johnson Job Corps Program, the chamber presented several awards to outstanding members of the community.

In recognition of his contributions to the community, Timothy Crabtree was named the 2016 Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year. Crabtree received the organization’s highest honor for his continued dedication to the community through his volunteer efforts on several organizations’ boards as well as his time to help with various charities throughout the year.

In addition to recognizing Crabtree with the club’s highest award, the Chamber also presented numerous other awards.

Eric Haggart of Timeless Moments Imaging was awarded the Chamber Member of the Year Award. Haggart has been a member of the chamber for nearly 10 years and has previously served on the chamber’s board. Haggart currently serves as the chamber’s photographer and is also the sole manager of the chamber’s social media sites.

The Smoky Mountain Quilters Guild was recognized as the 2016 Club/Organization of the Year for its Macon County Quilts of Valor program. Members of the organization participate in the Quilts of Valor program which last year awarded 98 quilts to service men and women. The group started in 2008 and since then have awarded 757 Quilts of Valor. Each quilt has a handmade label with the recipient’s name written on it and is presented in its own presentation case with a hand-written thank you letter for their service to their country.