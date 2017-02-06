Jackson Commissioners to Hold Public Hearing on Financing for School Improvements

The Board of Commissioners of Jackson County, North Carolina, will hold a public hearing on Monday, February 20, at 5:45 p.m.

The hearing is being to take public comment concerning a proposed financing contract, under which the County would borrow about $9,000,000.00 to pay for the acquisition and construction of improvements to several County schools, including Smoky Mountain High School, Blue Ridge School, Fairview School, Cullowhee Valley School, Scotts Creek School, and Smokey Mountain Elementary School.

The hearing will be held in the Commissioners’ usual meeting room, Room A-201, Justice & Administration Building, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Sylva, North Carolina.

The proposed financing would be secured by a lien on Smoky Mountain High School in Sylva (and its associated land), as well as the County’s promise to repay the financing, but there would be no recourse against the County or its property (other than the pledged school and the associated land) if there were a default on the financing. The Jackson County Board of Education has transferred title to this school to the County so that the school may be used as collateral for related financings.

All interested persons will be heard. The County’s plans are subject to change based on the comments received at the public hearing and the Board’s subsequent discussion and consideration. The County’s entering into the financing is subject to obtaining approval from the North Carolina Local Government Commission.

If you would like to make a written statement on the matter, you can contact Darlene Fox, Jackson County Finance Officer, 631-2249.