Sheriff’s Office Makes Drug Arrest

Friday afternoon, members of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit made an arrest that led to several drug charges.

Benjamin Phillips was listed as “Wanted” after a Grand Jury Indictment, and according to Sheriff Robert Holland, a traffic stop led to his arrest, “Narcotics officers were actively looking for him based on information that we had. They were able to locate him and conduct a traffic stop on Mr. Phillips, at which time they were able to recover some drugs in his vehicle that were in his possession.”

Phillips was then arrested and is now facing several charges, including: possession of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and resisting a public officer.