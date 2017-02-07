Community Prayer Event Draws Crowd, Despite Cold

Over 100 people gathered on the courthouse square beneath the words “In God We Trust” last Friday evening to pray for the community in the fight against drug abuse and addiction. Young and old alike came out for the rally which was held “for our community to come together in a spiritual warfare against drug abuse.”

The cold temperatures didn’t deter local residents from coming out for the rally.

“We thought it was going to be a small gathering,” said Carol Anne Elliott, one of the organizers of the event. “We were determined if there was a hundred or there was two, we were going to pray.”

The event was organized by Elliott with Michelle Rogers after the recent death of a friends’ daughter. The goal of the alliance is to encourage the community to pray for the addiction problems of the community, but also to educate the community on the resources available in the community. The alliance’s motto is “Prayers with Actions.”

“Unless we educate ourselves, and we start working against this thing and helping the police department and the other people in the community, there is not going to be a change,” said Rogers. “Prayers with action will work.”

Commissioner Gary Shields attended the rally. Shields, a former principal of Franklin High School, expressed his support of the youth of the community, many of whom are his former students.

“It’s a beginning of something that’s much needed in our community,” said Shields. “I hope these people will branch out into the homes, the community and the businesses and take a few moments each day to say a prayer for these young people who are caught up in this mess.”

To help in the community fight against drug abuse, the team has started a Facebook page — Prayers Against Drugs Franklin, NC. More events are planned in the alliance’s fight against drug abuse in Macon County, and information will be posted on the Facebook page. Upcoming events planned include a walk through downtown Franklin to pray with businesses to end drug abuse in the community. In addition, the rally to pray against drugs on the courthouse square will be held the first Friday of every month at 6:00 p.m.

“We cover our community in prayers,” said Elliott. “We are praying for hope for those fighting this battle of addiction, for awareness, and the fortitude and resources to continue to carry out God’s plan.”