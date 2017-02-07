Franklin Swimmers Prepare for State Championship

After an impressive showing at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) Regionals Swim Meet held last week at Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center in Charlotte, twelve Franklin High School swimmers will be traveling this week to Cary for the state championship. Both male and female swimmers qualified to swim in the 2017 NCHSAA State Championship Swim Meet at Triangle Aquatic Center and will be competing in the medley relay, 200 free relay, and 400 free relay.

The state meet will culminate a season which Coach Dwain Picou described as “magical,” with all things falling into place. The FHS Swim team is coached by husband and wife team, Dwain and Dina Picou. Dina has been the head swim coach for 14 years at FHS. This year marks Dwain’s 43rd season as a swim coach with 13 years at FHS. Anthony Zari also helped coach the FHS swim teams.

“Everything we did as a team fell together all at one time,” said Picou. “All the kids were right on target; it’s kind of rare that that happens for the whole team, but every kid was a hundred percent.”

FHS swimmers who are traveling to compete at state are Phillip Angel, Seth Curtis, Kristen Fay, Shelby Frazier, Seth Gurney, Morgan Guynn, Anissa Holland, Ryan Karcher, Calvin McQuitty, Aimee Roberts, Reilly Stahl and Kelsey Woodard.

Three swimmers, Frazier, Gurney and McQuitty will also compete in individual events at state. Frazier, who took 11th place at regionals, is hoping to break her fourth school record this season in the 100 fly. McQuitty, with an 8th place finish at regionals, and Gurney, with a 11th place finish at regionals, will both compete in the 100 free.

“It’s really exciting to be going to state, we have a really good group of boys and girls going this year,” said Frazier. “We’ve had to really fight to get where we are right now; It’s been an uphill battle, and it’s nice to see the work we put in pay off.”

The boys 200 free relay team of Angel, Gurney, Karcher and McQuitty took third place overall at regionals earning a medal and a chance to stand on the podium. The team’s third place finish automatically qualifies them for the finals in the state meet.

“I am going to state with one of the best relays that I’ve ever been with and three of the coolest guys I have ever been with,” said Karcher. “Regionals was an awesome experience and getting third place was one of the most exciting moments of my life.”

The FHS swim team will travel Wednesday to compete in the state championship meet on Thursday and Friday.