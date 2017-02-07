WCU to Host Grand Opening for New Building for Ministry

Western Carolina University students, faculty and staff and local residents are invited to attend a grand opening event for HOMEBASE College Ministry, which is operating on campus in the former Baptist Student Union Building.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. The ministry is located at 82 Central Drive, a short distance uphill from its intersection with Old Cullowhee Road.

Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina has entered into a partnership with WCU to open the facility, which specifically focuses on aiding students who have aged out of the foster care system, formerly resided in congregate care, or are orphans or emancipated. The ministry opened early last fall semester and is directed by Jim Dean, former pastor of Cullowhee’s Summit Church and a licensed therapeutic foster parent.

The event will begin with a 20-minute program and ribbon cutting, followed by hors d’oeuvres for attendees until noon. WCU students will lead tours of the facility, which will be open for WCU community members and local residents to view until 5 p.m. that day.

For more information about the Feb. 9 event, contact Megan Boland in WCU’s Office of Mentoring and Persistence to Success at 828-227-7127.