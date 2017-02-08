Funeral for Macon Man, Former Highway Patrol Sergeant, Set for Thursday

A Macon County man who had more 30 years of service with the North Carolina Highway Patrol as a Sergeant will be laid to rest Thursday.

Thomas Lee Adams passed away on Saturday at his home. Adams didn’t only serve for the Highway Patrol, he also worked for the US Marshall Service and taught Criminal Justice at Southwestern Community College, McDowell Technical College, and Mayland Community College.

The funeral for Adams will be held Thursday afternoon at 2 at Bryant-Grant Funeral Home. Adams was 75.