Macon County Annual 4-H Plant Sale Now Underway

From the Macon County 4-H and Extension Office:

“Each year Macon County 4-H sells great fruit and berry plants to our families and the community. Our Annual 4-H Plant Sale is going on now. Orders will continue to be taken through Friday, March 17, 2017. Pick up will be April 5-6, 2017. All proceeds from this sale will go to Macon County 4-H.

Types of plants sold: Apple trees, Cherry Trees, Blackberry, Blueberry, Raspberry and Strawberry plants, Grapes, Peach Trees, Pear Trees and Plum Trees.

To place an order for the 4-H Plants visit our website at macon.ncsu.edu for the plants available and an order form or come by our office at 193 Thomas Heights Rd. for an order form or call our office at 349-2046 and we will mail you an order form. If you have any questions about the 4-H Plant Sale please call our office at 349-2046.”