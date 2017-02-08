Town Declares February as Hunger Awareness Month

After a unanimous decision by the Town of Franklin Board of Aldermen, the board approved a proclamation declaring February as Hunger Awareness Month. The proclamation was presented to the board by youth members of the First United Methodist Church.

Through the proclamation, the Town of Franklin encourages all residents of Macon County to help address hunger by supporting the 30 Hour Famine and donating food and money to help address hunger both locally and around the world. The 30 Hour Famine is an annual event held at the Methodist church in partnership with CareNet and World Vision.

The 23rd annual 30 Hour Famine will be held February 24th through the 25th at FUMC. Donations for the event are currently being accepted; In addition, the church has several community partners, including many local businesses and organizations, who are also collecting food for the cause.

To raise awareness of the issues of world hunger among youth and the community, the youth of FUMC are leading the 30 Hour Famine. For 30 hours, the youth will fast by going without food to learn more about what many experience each day. The youth plan to collect money and food for CareNet to help address the need locally as well as collect money for World Vision to help address the need around the world. In addition, the youth will work together with others in the area doing “hands-on” projects related to hunger and poverty.

According to statistics provided by CareNet, there are 4,890 estimated “food insecure people” in Macon County. Twenty percent of Macon County residents live below the Federal Poverty Threshold – family of four earning $24,250 (annual household income). In Macon County, one in three children are considered “food insecure.”

In 2016, over 6,000 households were served locally by CareNet. Last year, CareNet increased their service to an additional 537 new households. On average, each household makes six visits to CareNet for services.

Based on information from World Vison and World Food Programme, there are 795 million people who are hungry world-wide. In addition, malnutrition causes nearly half of all under five child deaths around the world.