Conference Tournament Schedules Set for Basketball

The Conference Tournament matchups are set for basketball for the Smoky Mountain and WNCAC conferences.

The Franklin Panthers girls will be hosting Brevard at 6 pm on Friday. The Boys will be at Tuscola, where the action will tip-off at 6:30 on Friday.

For Smoky Mountain, the Girls locked up a #1 seed and will be hosting West Henderson, while the Boys finished with a #4 seed and will also be hosting West Henderson.

The Cherokee boys earned a #2 seed and will be hosting Andrews Friday night at 8. The Cherokee girls stormed through the regular season and earned a #1 seed and a first round bye. The Lady Braves will play host to the winner of Andrews and Robbinsville on Monday evening.

For Swain County, the Boys finished with a #1 seed and will play host to the winner of Robbinsville and Hayesville on Monday night. The girls finished with a #6 seed and will be playing at Hayesville on Saturday afternoon at 4.