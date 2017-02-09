Town Approves Street Closing Requests

At this week’s regular meeting of the Town of Franklin Board of Aldermen, the town heard an additional street closing request, as well as the requests for all of 2017.

Macon County Care Network had a street closing request for the board, in order to put on a fundraiser for the group in May. Matt McGee presented the request to the board at this week’s meeting, “Macon County Carenet would like to do a fundraiser on Main Street. We’d like to host a dinner at the Gazebo and close Iotla (Street) on May 21st. We hope this won’t only benefit Carenet and the funding that we need, but be a wonderful community event. So, we’d like to request from 3 pm to give us time to set up, dinner will be at 6 pm and we’ll be done and out of there well before 10 pm.”

The board voted unanimously to approve the closing request for Carenet.

After that vote, Town Manager Summer Woodard presented the board with the street closing requests for 2017, but says that as always, there could be additions to those requests, “We would ask that the board approve the street closing requests as presented. However, as we all know, throughout the year, there might be other individuals organizations that would like to come forward and request street closings, so this is just some that we’re aware of for 2017.”

The board also unanimously approved the requests for 2017.