Welcome Home for Brave Franklin Boy Planned for Friday

A special welcome home is planned for tomorrow at noon on Main Street in Franklin for seven-year-old Ashton Zari, son of Anthony and Amanda Zari. Ashton will be returning home for a visit after staying months at the Ronald McDonald House in Columbus, Ohio while undergoing treatment for chronic kidney disease.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office Ladies Auxiliary is organizing the homecoming celebration and is asking members of the public to help greet the family along Main Street. Members of the community who can be on Main Street around noon are encouraged to help welcome the family home with signs and posters. When the Zari family reaches the Macon County line, they will be escorted to Main Street with a police escort and the ladies auxiliary.

Ashton has been in Ohio since October with his mom and siblings while Anthony, who serves as a school resource officer for the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, has stayed in Macon County to work. Ashton is looking forward to his visit home and can’t wait to spend time with his dad and play with his dog.

Despite receiving negative news throughout the last three months regarding Ashton’s treatment, Ashton has remained resilient. In December, he raised more than $5,000 in honor of his seventh birthday to sponsor a room at the Ronald McDonald House for families in the future. Currently, he is helping Ohio State Coach Matta win the Infiniti Coaches’ Charity Challenge. Ashton has made the decision to focus his energy on helping others, rather than dwelling on his health issues.

Ashton would like Macon County to help him in the challenge. In the challenge, 48 different NCAA Coaches are all competing vigorously for the grand prize of $100,000 awarded to their selected charity. Coach Matta has selected the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio as his charity for the year 2017. If the coach wins the challenge, $100,000 would provide 1,000 nights of rest, meals and togetherness for families of seriously ill children.

Ashton has launched his own campaign for Coach Matta and is asking friends and family to support the challenge. In addition, Ashton is the Ronald McDonald House Charities’ campaign spokesperson to win the challenge. To support Ashton and the challenge, vote now through March 11th at www.votecoachmatta.com. Votes can be cast every day, and Ashton encourages all Macon County citizens to vote.

Although Ashton will get to spend a few weeks at home, his homecoming will be short lived. He will soon be returning to Ohio for more care.