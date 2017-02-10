Commissioners Meeting Agenda Released

The Macon County Board of Commissioners have released their agenda for the upcoming meeting, taking place on Tuesday.

The first item on the agenda will be a presentation on the opiate epidemic that the area is facing. That presentation will be given to the board by Jan Stanfield.

Under the old business portion of the agenda will be discussion about funding of teacher supplements, as well as discussion about funding for the Cowee School Arts and Heritage Center.

There is only one item under the new business section, and that is discussion on the 2017 county audit contract.

That meeting of the Board of Commissioners will be taking place on Tuesday evening at 6.