County Holds Mid-Year Review of Budget

Recently, the Macon County Board of Commissioners held a budget work session and mid-year review of the 2016-2017 budget.

County Manager Derek Roland told the board that the county is still in good shape financially, and has made many improvements to the community, “The current budget at $47,694,000 is representative first and foremost of a fiscally responsible budget. With this budget, we have continued to make improvements to this organization and the community. The slight uptick in the local economy, combined with this organization to maximize efficiency at every turn has allowed us to make all the improvements, without compromising our high level of service to the citizens of Macon County.”

Roland says that the people of Macon County are the ones who have the biggest stake in the budget, “The citizens here in Macon County are both the shareholders and consumers of this organization. When we look at this budget, we have to evaluate it from each of those standpoints. When you look at it from a shareholder’s standpoint, Macon County’s commitment to meeting our financial obligations remains strong. I don’t just say that with bias as a County Manager, and that’s not just my opinion; that’s the opinion of the Standard and Poor’s credit rating agency. Just how strong are we? We have an A+ credit rating.”

Roland also added that the county’s debt load has also dropped over the year, and the county is in good financial shape, heading into the next fiscal year’s budgeting process.