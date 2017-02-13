Hundreds Welcome Zari Back Home

From the county line at Cowee Mountain through Main Street Franklin, hundreds of greeters lined the streets to welcome home Ashton Zari and his family last Friday. Ashton and his family were escorted into town by a long procession of law enforcement and emergency vehicles with sirens blaring and lights flashing. The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, as well as local fire departments and emergency services led the family into town for the homecoming celebration organized by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office Ladies Auxiliary.

Seven-year-old Ashton Zari, son of Anthony and Amanda Zari, returned home for a visit after staying several months at the Ronald McDonald House in Columbus, Ohio while undergoing treatment for chronic kidney disease. Ashton has been in Ohio since October with his mom and siblings while Anthony, who serves as a school resource officer for the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, has stayed in Macon County to work.

The welcome home procession made a quick detour before heading downtown as Ashton was greeted by students, faculty and staff of his school, East Franklin Elementary School. Students stood on the bank in front of the school cheering him on waving homemade signs and posters. Although Ashton has been homebound this year, he stays connected with his school and classroom when he logs in each week to visit with classmates.

“It was overwhelming to see the support of the school Ashton has not even physically attended this year as he has been homebound all year,” said Ashton’s mom Amanda. “Macon County Schools have gone above and beyond to make Ashton feel like part of the community, and today was just a perfect example of that.”

After arriving downtown, the family was greeted by members of the Ladies Auxiliary and the community as well as many business owners and employees with posters, balloons, flowers, gifts and hugs.

“It’s one thing for an organization like the sheriff’s department to want to get involved to welcome us home, but it’s quite something different when a whole community of people just come together to celebrate Ashton,” said Amanda. “We had no idea the welcome home celebration was going to be so big; it’s completely unheard of, and this is something that could only happen in Franklin, North Carolina.”

Despite receiving negative news throughout the last three months regarding Ashton’s treatment, Ashton has remained resilient. Ashton has made the decision to focus his energy on helping others, rather than dwelling on his health issues. He has raised over $5,000 for the Ronald McDonald House and is currently campaigning to raise money for Ohio State Coach Matta in the Infiniti Coaches’ Charity Challenge.

In the challenge, 48 different NCAA Coaches are all competing vigorously for the grand prize of $100,000 awarded to their selected charity. Coach Matta has selected the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio. To support Ashton and the challenge, vote now through March 11th at www.votecoachmatta.com.

Ashton was very excited to be home and was looking forward to playing with his dogs as well as playing Minecraft with his friends. He was also looking forward to spending time with his dad who he missed greatly while he was away.

Although Ashton will get to spend a few weeks at home, his homecoming will be short lived. He will soon be returning to Ohio for more care.