Macon Man Facing Four Kidnapping Charges

From the Macon County Sheriff’s Office:

“Wanted Fugitive Kevin Oconnor has been apprehended. We thank the public for their assistance in tips provided.

MCSO Detectives working with Greenville SC law enforcement were able to locate Oconnor at a residence in Greenville SC. After detectives received a tip they contacted SC authorities who immediately acted on the information and were able to locate him and take him into custody.

Oconnor remains in the Macon County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond facing four counts of 1st degree kidnapping along with other charges.”