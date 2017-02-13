WCU Fills Football Coaching Vacancy

Western Carolina head football coach Mark Speir has completed his coaching staff entering the 2017 off-season, filling a lone remaining vacancy by announcing the elevation of Zac Etheridge to a full-time coaching position.

Etheridge was a defensive assistant on staff working in the Catamount secondary with the corner backs last season, and is expected to work with the outside linebackers in WCU’s new scheme.

Etheridge takes over the position vacated by WCU alum Chris Collins who took a similar position at Georgia State under head coach Shawn Elliott in early January.

In addition to Etheridge moving into a different role, assistant coach Blake Gideon, who handled defensive play signaling at the end of the 2016 regular season, will work with all of the defensive backs while new defensive coordinator John Wiley will mentor the Catamount inside linebackers. Assistant head coach Mark Rhea, who is entering his seventh season on the WCU football staff, will continue to coach the defensive line.