Conference Tournaments Continue for Area Teams

Conference tournament basketball action continues to roll on for teams in the area.

The Franklin Lady Panthers take on Pisgah tonight in second round action.

For Smoky Mountain, the Lady Mustangs will be taking the hardwood tonight, in their second round matchup as they take on Tuscola.

The Cherokee Girls have advanced to the Smoky Mountain Conference Tournament Final, which will be tipping off on Friday evening. The Cherokee Boys have a game in the second round tonight against Rosman.