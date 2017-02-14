School Districts Showing Bus Drivers Love During Appreciation Week

Districts and schools across the state and nation are showing their love this week for their school bus drivers along with their valentines. Nationally, February is Love the Bus month; and in North Carolina, Feb. 13-17 is School Bus Driver Appreciation Week.

In North Carolina, more than 800,000 students board over 13,000 school buses each day. Their drivers must complete rigorous training and be certified to drive a bus.

Gov. Roy Cooper has proclaimed Feb. 13-17 as School Bus Driver Appreciation Week in North Carolina, and urges all school communities to take a moment to thank bus drivers for all they do.

The Love the Bus program, launched in 2007 and coordinated by the American School Bus Council, is not only a way to raise awareness and appreciation for the hundreds of thousands of school bus drivers nationwide, but it also provides an opportunity for parents and children to learn more about the safety and environmental benefits of school bus transportation. Nationwide, school buses represent 25 percent of the miles traveled by students, but they account for fewer than 4 percent of the injuries that occur during students’ commutes to and from school each day.

Parents, teachers and children are encouraged to visit the American School Bus Council’s website to share stories about their favorite bus drivers and make interactive valentines to email or print and give to their bus driver.