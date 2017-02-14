Town Discusses “Trial Runs” of Traffic Changes

At the recent meeting of the Town of Franklin Board of Aldermen, traffic and parking on Main Street was once again discussed.

Mayor Bob Scott said that he had been in discussions with representatives from the North Carolina Department of Transportation about doing “trial runs” on some new traffic and parking ideas in town, “There are some ways that we could practice for a week or ten days some of these ideas that have come up. Such as, the one lane on Main Street, some parallel parking and some diagonal parking. We might be able to practice that with working with our Police Department and the DOT folks, to make some practice runs to see what might work and what might not work.”

Mayor Scott says that the trial runs would take some work to put in place, but the DOT is not opposed to the idea, “We might have to put in some temporary lines, with something like lime or chalk, but we would have to monitor it. On the one lane down Main Street, we can do that with cones, like when we have festivals and things like that. They (DOT) says it’s a novel idea, and they’re perfectly willing to work with us just to practice this. It also gives people a feeling of what we’re talking about, because they can actually experience it.”

Town Attorney John Henning Jr., says that the idea is a good one, raised some concerns, including cost. Another concern that was voiced was about giving the public enough notice and ability to have input on the proposed trial runs.

At the end of the discussion, Mayor Scott said that he would like for some details to be worked out, and he would keep in contact with Town Officials, and see what the public would think about doing some trial runs.