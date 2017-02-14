WCU Prepares for Open House

Western Carolina University will throw open its doors for prospective students and their families and friends as the university holds Open House on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Hosted by the Office of Undergraduate Admission, Open House gives visitors a chance to tour the campus, learn about the university’s wide array of award-winning academic programs, and find out the important details of topics such as financial aid.

Everything will kick off with an information fair on the concourse of WCU’s Ramsey Regional Activity Center. Prospective students will have a chance to take part in academic sessions led by WCU faculty members.

For interested students who cannot attend the Feb. 25 event, another Open House will be held at WCU on Saturday, March 25. Also, weekday campus tours are available year-round by appointment for students and their families.

Preregistration for Open House and more information are available by going to openhouse.wcu.edu or by calling the Office of Undergraduate Admission at 828-227-7317 or toll-free 877-928-4968.