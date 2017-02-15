Franklin Swimmers Have Good Showing in State Meet

Last week, several Franklin High School swimmers travelled to Cary for the 2017 NCHSAA State Championship Swim Meet at Triangle Aquatic Center. After qualifying at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) Regionals Swim Meet at Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center in Charlotte, both male and female swimmers competed in the 200 medley relay, 200 free relay, and 400 free relay as well as three individual events. Of the six relays and three individuals, four of the relays and two individuals made it to the finals.

FHS swimmers who competed at state were Phillip Angel, Kristen Fay, Shelby Frazier, Seth Gurney, Morgan Guynn, Anissa Holland, Ryan Karcher, Calvin McQuitty, Aimee Roberts, Reilly Stahl and Kelsey Woodard.

At state, senior Frazier broke her record for the fourth time in the 100 fly. After swimming in the state finals, Frazier finished 14th in the state in this event. Frazier first broke the 2003 school record previously held by Elizabeth Cox in January and continued to break her own record throughout the rest of the season.

Two other individuals competed at state in the 100 Free. McQuitty placed 16th in the preliminaries advancing him to the state finals. McQuitty finished 12th in the state in this event. Gurney placed 22nd in this event.

The boys 200 free relay team of Angel, Gurney, Karcher and McQuitty, who took third place overall at regionals, swam in the state finals finishing in 6th place at state, just 6/100ths shy of the FHS record. At state, the foursome also competed in the 200 medley relay finishing 20th in the state and the 400 free relay finishing 14th in the state.

The results for the three girl relays are: 200 medley relay (Holland, Guynn, Frazier, Fay) 19th in the state; 200 free relay (Holland, Fay, Woodard, Frazier) 16th in the state; and 400 free relay (Holland, Stahl, Roberts, Frazier) 20th in the state.

The state meet culminated a season which Coach Dwain Picou described as “magical,” with all things falling into place. The FHS Swim team is coached by husband and wife team, Dwain and Dina Picou. Dina has been the head swim coach for 14 years at FHS. This year marks Dwain’s 43rd season as a swim coach with 13 years at FHS. Anthony Zari also helped coach the FHS swim teams.

“We are very proud of them,” said Picou. “It was a great meet, and they were awesome.”