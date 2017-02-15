SBI Looking Into Monday Fire at WCU

The State Bureau of Investigation and the Western Carolina University Police Department are working to determine the cause of a small fire that forced about 400 students and staff members to evacuate Walker Residence Hall for five hours during the afternoon and evening of Monday, Feb. 13.

Smoke was first reported near the elevator in a lobby area on the fifth floor of Walker Hall shortly after 5 p.m., prompting the immediate evacuation of residents, said Shane Stovall, WCU director of emergency services. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters from the Cullowhee, Sylva, Savannah and Balsam fire departments, as well as from numerous other emergency response units showed up to battle the fire.

Campus police officers, who were the first on the scene, smothered the blaze using a hand-held fire extinguisher, said WCU Police Chief Ernie Hudson.

The building was reopened to students and staff shortly after 10, after staff members from the Office of Facilities Management scrambled to clean up the area that was damaged by the fire.

As the investigation continues, campus police are increasing their walking patrols and maintaining a high level of visibility around the Walker Hall area, Hudson said.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call University Police at 828-227-7301