SCC Job Fair Set for Early March

Spring is just around the corner and so is the 2017 job & networking fair at Southwestern Community College.

SCC’s Career Services will be hosting its 23rd annual event from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, in the Burrell Conference Center on SCC’s Jackson Campus.

“This fair offers a great opportunity for job-seeeking adults, college students searching for internships, or college and high school students looking for part-time or summer jobs,” said Mike Despeaux, SCC’s Career Services director. “We’ll have something for everybody from the first-time job seeker to aspiring professionals.”

The event is free. The general public, SCC students, and alumni are welcome to attend.

“Dress professionally, bring copies of your resume, and arrive early,” said Despeaux.

There is still time for recruiters to register. Email Despeaux at m_despeaux@southwesterncc.edu for more information.