County Approves Funding for Cowee School Arts and Heritage Center

At this week’s regular meeting of the Macon County Board of Commissioners, funding for the Cowee School Arts and Heritage Center was discussed.

Commissioner Ronnie Beale told the board that he and Commissioner Paul Higdon had met with the board at the school, and talked about their finances, “They still need some help from the county, but it’s the least they’ve ever needed. To finish out this (fiscal) year, they do need an additional $20,000 to carry them through the end of June. We agreed on that number that that is what it would take to get them to the end of June; then at budget time, we would certainly sit down and look at it, and they agreed to do that.”

Commissioner Beale said that the Arts and Heritage center, is doing some good work, then made a motion to approve the $20,000 to the school, “They have some good things happening there and a lot of the folks are looking to this board to make sure that we still are in full support of the Heritage Center, and I think we are. It’s a great asset to our county in many ways, as is that board. So, with that I would make a motion that we approve the $20,000 to the Heritage Center to finish out their year, and there might even be savings off of that, but not to exceed $20,000 and for that money be taken out of contingency (funds).”

The motion was approved unanimously by the board.