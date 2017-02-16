Sheriff’s Office Makes Several Drug Arrests

Four wound up behind bars following drug arrests in Macon County on Valentine’s Day.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office had two traffic stops that resulted in four arrests for Methamphetamine.

Kimberly Hope Williamson, 29 of Bryson City was arrested and charged with two counts of Felony Trafficking in Methamphetamine, her bond was set at $100,000. Jennifer Lynn Nelson, 35 of Sylva has also been charged with two counts of Felony Trafficking in Methamphetamine with bond set at $50,000.

Also arrested was 26 year old Kendell Ryan Creasman of Bryson City. Creasman is also facing two Felony Trafficking in Methamphetamine charges. His bond was set at $100,000. Benjamin Phillips, 48 was also arrested on Tuesday and is facing one charge of Possession of Methamphetamine.