Western Falls to SOCON Leader Furman

The Western Carolina men’s basketball team had a pair of players post career-highs but it was not enough to end Southern Conference leader Furman’s win streak. The Paladins earned their 10th-straight victory on the season as they edged the Catamounts, 74-62. Junior Devin Peterson and sophomore Marc Gosselin led the Catamounts with 22 and 16 points, respectively.

Peterson, who tied his career-high of 20 points in WCU’s last contest, posted his second-straight 20-plus point performance posting a career-best 22 points in the loss. He also dished out a team-high four assists and picked up three rebounds and a steal. Gosselin, who nearly had a double-double, finished with a career-high 16 points and nine rebounds.

The Catamounts would eventually fall by the final score of 74-62.

Western Carolina will return to action this Saturday as the Catamounts travel to Upstate rival Wofford for a 7 pm contest.