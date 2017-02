Wednesday night, a small rumble may have been felt by some around Bryson City, as a 2.1 magnitude earthquake hit the area.

The quake was small enough that most people in around it probably didn’t notice, and no major damage is being reported.

The earthquake has been confirmed by the US Geological Survey, and is the second one to hit the Carolinas this week, as a 1.7 magnitude tremor hit Chester County, South Carolina on Thursday.