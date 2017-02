Franklin Area students are in class today, making up a snow day from January.

The Macon County Board of Education is reminding everyone to mark their calendars for the make-up days, which are:

Franklin Area- Monday, February 20th and Friday, March 10th

Macon Early College- Friday, March 3rd and Tuesday, May 30th

Nantahala School- Friday, February 24th and Friday, May 5th